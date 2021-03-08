Illinois unanimously passes bill to help prevent gas leaks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois House Energy and Environmental Committee unanimously approved a bill to strengthen oversight and enforcement on leaking gas fields.

The bill would require the state to verify the source of the leaking gas. Gas would be tested and traced back to the storage field.

The company would have to pay to install gas detectors, devices to separate the gas from water, lodging accommodations for any affected homeowner if the gas reaches explosive levels, and a comprehensive inspection of the walls that drill down to draw the gas out of that storage formation..

“There’s clearly a number of cracks in the system where people are falling through the cracks. And these big, multinational, multi-billion dollar companies are polluting the area, whether it’s the air or the water, and we need to make sure people are safe, and we’re holding them accountable so that this kind of pollution stops,” said Rep. Bob Morgan.

The head of Government Relations for Nicor Gas testified in the committee and said the company acted as it should have.