Illinois unemployed set to receive $600 a week in addition to benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — People who filed for unemployment are set to benefit from the $2 trillion dollar aid package recently passed by President Trump.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, more than 3 million Americans have filed for unemployment, which is 5 times more than during the height of the 2008 economic crisis.

Those who have filed will get an additional $600 weekly, in addition to their unemployment benefits.

The relief package also gives small business owners access to $10,000 in grants.

Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-17th Dist.) said Tuesday, “Now there are restrictions on how you use that money to pay your bills. We’re going to ask that businesses, that when we come out of the other side of this pandemic, that if you want grants, you’re going to have to make a commitment to keep those employees on staff.”

The $2 trillion “Cares Act” is the biggest social relief package in the country’s history.

