Illinois unemployment office is hiring

MORTON GROVE, IL – OCTOBER 06: A “Now Hiring” sign is displayed in the window of a retail store October 6, 2006 in Morton Grove, Illinois. The U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly employment report released today shows a dip in both job growth and the unemployment rate in September. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security is hiring additional staff to help with the surge in unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.

The IDES said it is hiring full-time workers to assist those applying for unemployment benefits, and to help connect job seekers with new opportunities.

Those interested can find more information and apply here for positions at the Rockford office.

More than 1 million Illinois residents have been out of work since a statewide stay-at-home lockdown began three months ago.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

