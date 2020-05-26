Illinois unemployment office is hiring

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security is hiring additional staff to help with the surge in unemployment claims during the coronavirus pandemic.
The IDES said it is hiring full-time workers to assist those applying for unemployment benefits, and to help connect job seekers with new opportunities.
Those interested can find more information and apply here for positions at the Rockford office.
More than 1 million Illinois residents have been out of work since a statewide stay-at-home lockdown began three months ago.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Isolated Thunderstorms Possible Tuesday Evening
- Local entrepreneurs open up businesses despite financial uncertainty amid COVID-19
- Rockford bakery holds no-touch bake sale to support local teachers
- Blackhawks season not over yet, NHL announces reopening plan
- Mayor’s Hunger Luncheon canceled, donations still accepted on GoFundMe
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!