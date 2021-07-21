Illinois unemployment offices closed due to threats

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s office says there have been more than two dozen threats made to unemployment offices across the state since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those threats range from vandalism to arson, to bomb threats.

The majority of staff at those facilities have returned to the job, but the public is still not allowed in.

Rep. Tim Butler (R-87th) says the threats “absolutely need to be taken seriously,” saying the State needs to make sure it provides needed services.

“I think one way that we can really address the concerns of the public is by opening these offices. We have other offices. Most other government, public-facing offices are open. And we need to open the offices and make sure that people have a place to go, other than going online or calling on the phone,” Butler said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Gov. Pritzker said the administration is working with the Illinois State Police to figure out a plan for opening Illinois Department of Employment Services offices to the public.