Illinois union leaders announce support for Pritzker’s Fair Tax

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois union leaders have announced their support for Gov. JB Pritzker’s proposed Fair Tax legislation.

Union leaders believe the bill would generate billions of dollars in new investments in schools and healthcare.

Supporters say anyone who makes $250,000 or less won’t have to pay more in taxes, or they’ll get a tax cut.

“Dealing with this COVID-19, the Fair Tax reform would help create new jobs as we move out of this crisis and get Illinois back to work. We can get passed this and build a stronger Illinois,” said UAW Local 1268 Vice President, Bill Hamilton.

Opponents believe the Fair Tax will hurt farmers and force more people to leave the state.

“Illinois is already leading the nation in out-migration. If you go ahead and pass this progressive tax, some of the wealthiest folks and the middle class will only accelerate their departure from the state,” countered Todd Maisch, Illinois Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

The Fair Tax will be on the November ballot.

