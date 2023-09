(WTVO) — Illinois State University (ISU) and Southern Illinois University (SIU) are bucking the national trend of declining enrollment post-pandemic at higher education institutions.

ISU is welcoming its largest freshman class in 36 years. The associate vice president of enrollment management said that there are more than 4,100 freshmen in the Class of 2027.

SIU has more than 11,000 students enrolled this fall, the highest enrollment boost in 21 years.