Illinois universities sued for limiting financial aid

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Sixteen major universities, including The University of Chicago and Northwestern, are being sued for allegedly limiting student financial aid.

The lawsuit was filed in an Illinois federal court on Sunday. Six former students who attended some of the schools are behind the legal action.

According to the “Wall Street Journal,” alumni alleged that the universities engaged in price fixing and unfairly limited aid. The suit seeks damages and a permanent end to the schools’ collaboration in calculating financial need.

Lawyers said that more than 170,000 former undergraduate students may be eligible to join the suit as plaintiffs.