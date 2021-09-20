Illinois unveils $327 million in assistance programs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois residents now have more options to help keep up with bills.

The help comes in the form of $327 million in assistance programs. The commitment is $52 million more than last year’s pandemic assistance.

The Low Income Household Energy Assistance Program and the Community Services Block Grant Program will distribute the funding.

Money can be used on rent, mortgages, energy payments and even food.

“We are offering residents in need more access than ever before, to vital safety net programs that can prevent them from falling behind on payments, falling into debt, or risking their ability to get back to work,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker.

The money could help three and a half million people state wide. People who are looking for assistance can see if they qualify here.