Illinois unveils ‘Get Hired’ website to connect workers and jobs

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced the creation of a new state website for people looking for work.

Get Hired Illinois connects workers of all skill levels and backgrounds to available job and career opportunities throughout the state.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported it processed another 72,600 claims for unemployment. More than 1 million people in Illinois have applied for unemployment benefits since March.

That number does not include self-employed workers, as those claims will be reported next week.

