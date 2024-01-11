SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you need to renew your Illinois Drivers License or vehicle registration, you may not have to worry about going to the DMV.

The Illinois Secretary of State is expanding services online, offering online renewal as an option.

There is also an online appointment portal, which sends text reminders of appointments.

The expansion of services also includes helplines for seniors and teen drivers, 800-252-8980, and expanded DMV facilities for seniors and “behind the wheel” tests.

“The truth is that most people no longer need to even come to a DMV because the services they need are available with just a few clicks. Our efforts to modernize the office and create efficiencies have led to a ‘Do-it-Online, Skip-the-Line’ approach, which saves Illinoisans time and headaches,” said Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias.

In 2023, there were just over 1 million Illinois drivers who were part of the state’s “safe driver” program and had the option of renewing without having to visit a DMV. Of those drivers, approximately 400,000 renewed online, 60,000 renewed by mail, and 30,000 renewed over the phone, but nearly 560,000, more than 50%, visited a DMV unnecessarily.

The “Do It Online, Skip The Line” program launched in September.