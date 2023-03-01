CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — John Lausch, Jr., the United States Attorney General for the Northern Illinois District, announced his resignation on Wednesday.

Lausch has served in the position since his appointment by former President Donald Trump on November 22, 2017.

His last day will be March 11th. First Assistant US Attorney Morris “Sonny” Pasqual will assume the position on an active basis.

“It has been the privilege of a lifetime to lead the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago,” said Lausch. “I want to thank all of my talented colleagues in the office, as well as our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners, for their hard work and dedicated public service during my tenure. It was my honor each and every day to help carry out the office’s mission to uphold the rule of law, keep our country safe, and protect our civil rights.”

During his tenure, Lausch has focused on violent crime in Chicago and throughout northern Illinois, overseeing prosecutions of street gang members and gun offenders.

His office launched a Gun Crimes Prosecution Team and Gun Trafficking Strike Force, and his office collaborated with state and local law enforcement during the civil unrest in Chicago and other areas in 2020.

Prior to his appointment, Lausch served on the Attorney General’s Advisory Committee and several subcommittees, including as Chair of the Violent and Organized Crime subcommittee, and Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking subcommittee.