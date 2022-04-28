CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Google will pay $100 million to settle a lawsuit in Illinois over its facial-recognition photo tool.

Persons who have appeared in a photograph on the Google Photos app within the last seven years could be eligible to receive up to $400.

The app sorts faces by similarity, and a lawsuit claimed it violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Law, which requires companies to get a user’s consent.

The settlement was filed in Cook County Circuit Court earlier this month.

According to the terms of the settlement, Google did not admit to any wrongdoing.