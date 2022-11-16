(WTVO) — Veterans and their families got some help Wednesday on how to better navigate the end of life.

Northern Illinois Hospice hosted the event. The day-long session feature Deborah Grassman, director of Opus Peace Institute and a former veterans affair nurse who cared for thousands of dying vets.

Grassman said that it is important for families to create a safe environment for their loved ones to open up.

“Those veterans have lessons. They have wisdom that often and especially surfaces at the end of life,” Grassman said. “And that wisdom, those lessons are things that can benefit the rest of us, those of us who are not dying, those of us who are not veterans. That kind of wisdom is important.”

The day also included a veteran recognition and pinning ceremony.