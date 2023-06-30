ILLINOIS (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs has partnered with Illinois Joining Forces to help veterans get assistance.

The Illinois Warrior Assistance Program is a 24/7 hotline for which veterans, their families, or caregivers can call.

The organization helps veterans and those currently in the Armed Forces.

The head of the department says timing is important when it comes to accessing resources and has the possibility of saving lives.

“The earlier we can get veterans and their families to get the help and assistance they need, whether it’s mental health or help with homelessness, or getting a job, the less opportunity there is to have those stressors in life that lead to really the ultimate, which is veteran suicide,” said Terry Prince, of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs.

Illinois began the assistance program in 2011 to help veterans transition back into civilian life after military service.

It was also designed to help those struggling with mental health issues, substance abuse, and addiction.