Illinois voter registration website goes down 43 days before election

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Board of Elections says a technical problem caused their voter registration website to crash on Monday, 43 days before the presidential election.

“We are working to get the site up and running again as soon as possible,” the SBE said.

The SBE says more than 1.7 million Illinois voters have requested vote-by-mail ballots so far.

Registered voters who requested a vote-by-mail ballot are expected to receive their ballots after September 24th.

The Winnebago County Clerk’s Office says it is expecting to mail over 15,000 ballots.

“Ballots which are mailed must be postmarked no later than Election Day, November 3rd , to be counted,” according to County Clerk Lori Gummow.

For voters served by the Winnebago County Clerk’s Office, the status of an application or ballot can be found at winnebagocountyclerk.com/election-information

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

