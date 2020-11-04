Illinois voters reject ‘Fair Tax’ amendment

FILE – In this Wednesday, June 5, 2019, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in downtown Chicago. On Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, Pritzker said he’s erased the drug conviction of Army veteran Miguel Perez Jr. who was deported to Mexico in 2018, a step that Perez’s supporters hope will help him return to the U.S. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voters decided against altering Illinois’ constitution to install graduated income tax rates, a defeat to one of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s most campaigned-for issues.

The group Vote Yes For Fairness conceded the defeat Wednesday morning.

“We are undoubtedly disappointed with this result but are proud of the millions of Illinoisans who cast their ballots in support of tax fairness in this election,” chairman Quentin Fulks said. “Illinois is in a massive budget crisis due to years of a tax system that has protected millionaires and billionaires at the expense of our working families, a crisis that was only made worse by the coronavirus pandemic…Now lawmakers must address a multibillion dollar budget gap without the ability to ask the wealthy to pay their fair share. Fair Tax opponents must answer for whatever comes next.”

The bill was pushing for a graduated income tax where the more you make, the more you’ll pay in taxes. Right now, the state’s income tax is run under a flat tax where every income level is taxed at the same rate.

“The idea is you have a small incremental change in the rate. For the very top income earners, that would actually generate a lot more revenue than if you raise everybody’s tax,” said Dr. Kurt Thurmaier, NIU’s Chair of Department of Public Administration Chair.

It’s not a new concept. In fact, according to Dr. Thurmaier, 32 states – including our neighboring states of Iowa and Wisconsin – have a fair tax, or progressive tax, as it is also known as.

“Iowa, for example, their top rate is 8.5 percent. Every state is different. They have different brackets,” Dr. Thurmaier added.

Opponents of the amendment argued that it would be used as a Trojan horse for higher taxes on the middle class in the future, objecting that it would have given the state the legal authority to impose higher tax rates for any tax payer at will.

“Now the Springfield politicians are back asking us to trust them with new unyielding power to raise our taxes and create as many brackets whenever they want in the midst of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic” said Lisa Druss, spokesperson for the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike Amendment.

Additionally, Democratic Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the amendment would open the door to taxing retirement income in Illinois.

“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” he said. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”

According to IllinoisPolicy.org, all 32 states which currently have a progressive income tax structure also tax retirement income.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

