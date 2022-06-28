ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Voter turnout was not expected to be very high for Tuesday’s election.

One polling location in Rockford was Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 3300 Rural St., where locals voted in the primary to narrow down who will be on the ballot for November’s location. Tuesday reportedly saw a steady flow of people at the church.

Voters has to sign in or register, after which they could collect their ballot, make their selections and turn their answer ballots in. Ballot workers said that voting is how residents voice their opinions and be the change.

“I think it’s important more so now than ever before because there are so many things going on and I want to make sure my voice is heard,” said voter Cheryl Landack. “And I think a lot of people are lethargic about voting, and maybe I have been, but it’s definitely, now is very important to make sure my voice is heard.”

All polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday.