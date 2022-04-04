SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois state legislators are discussing an idea that would change how people vote in the state.

Voters currently choose one name per race. Switching to a ranked voting system lets voters rank their choices instead. A candidate in this kind of election wins if they have more than half of the votes. If no one does, the person in last place is out, and anyone who voted for that candidate then gets their second choice counted.

More tallies would follow until officials get to the winner.

“It eliminates vote splitting that can lead to absurd results where you have ideological, ideologically similar candidates fracturing their basis vote and producing a winner that’s ideologically opposed to a majority of voters,” That’s not democratic.”

The proposal to change the voting system would alter constitutional office elections, like for governor.