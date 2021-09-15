Illinois wants to give you $4,000 to buy an electric vehicle

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed Illinois’ clean energy law on Wednesday, which includes a $4,000 rebate for residents to buy an electric vehicle (EV).

Gov. JB Pritzker said his goal is to have a million EVs on the road by 2030, and the state is offering one of the highest rebates in the nation.

Pritzker clarified that the rebate will apply to all Illinois residents, after reports were initially published saying the rebates would only be good for those in the Chicagoland area.

The federal government also offers a $7,500 tax credit for purchasers of electric vehicles, excluding those manufactured by Tesla and GM. The government’s credit phases out once an automaker sells 200,000 vehicles, and so far, Tesla and GM are the only two EV producers to cross that sales line.

The Climate and Equitable Jobs Act also provides for an 80% discount for the installation of both residential and commercial EV charging stations.

The new law commits Illinois to a 100% carbon-free electric grid by 2045, aligning the state with President Joe Biden’s clean energy agenda to reach net zero carbon emissions before 2050.

Lawmakers hope the new bill will make Illinois attractive to more electric vehicle manufacturers.