(WTVO) — The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is promoting a college savings account program to help families start saving up for their child’s education.

People can invite family members and friends to pitch in as well. Treasurer Michael Frerichs said that this bill benefit kids and their families down the line.

“It’s an investment that will pay off dividends for a lifetime,” Frerichs said. “It’s important for their families, because they’re going to have a much higher earning potential, and it’s important for us as a state, because we need a qualified, well-trained workforce.”

Anyone who contributes money to an Illinois College Savings Account can get up to $10,000 deducted from their state taxes. That is for people who file as individuals. It goes up to $20,000 for joint filers.