SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers want to make sure that abortion access stays safe regardless of who’s in office.

They are considering adding an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that would do just that. Planned Parenthood of Illinois said that they would support it, while on anti-abortion group said that they need to see a proposal before declaring their stance.

They argued that the state has extreme laws already.

“This is just another step by the abortion industry to protect their profits and enshrine Illinois as a haven of abortion extremism,” they said.

“It’s just an additional layer of security. Abortion rights are only one election, one bad election away from being taken away here in the State of Illinois,” supporters added.

Planned Parenthood went from seeing dozens of out of state patients to hundreds after Roe v. Wade was overturned. They are also seeing patients come from different states than before, including Tennessee and Texas.