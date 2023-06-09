SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A bill aimed at curbing fake “final notice” letters was signed into law Friday.

Senate Bill 1440 will require mail senders to clearly state that their mailing is not a bill, but rather a solicitation of services, according to a press release from State Senator Rachel Ventura [D-Joliet].

The scam typically involves letters regarding warranties, protection plans, or insurance for cars and houses mailed out by third parties.

Many letters urge home and car owners to provide information or purchase these products by giving a “final notice” that a warranty or plan may be expiring or has already expired.

Letters may also imply an affiliation with a mortgage or insurance company to further pressure recipients.

The new law will require senders to clearly disclose their affiliations and prohibits mail that requests that the recipient contact the sender by mail, telephone, email, website, or other prescribed means without specified disclosure requirements.

“Far too often, new homeowners and seniors are the victims of fake final notices,” said Ventura in the release. “We must end this dishonest business practice so that no one is tricked into purchasing goods or services they don’t need. People shouldn’t have to deal with anxiety-inducing scam letters like these.”

Senate Bill 1440 will go into effect January 1, 2024.