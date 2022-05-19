SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A newly released report from the U.S. Census shows Illinois was one of six states whose populations were undercounted during the 2020 Census.

Illinois’ population was undercounted by nearly 2%, the record showed.

That means the state’s population grew by nearly 250,000 people and is now over 13 million residents for the first time in history.

“I ran for governor on a promise to be our state’s best chief marketing officer and reverse the trend of outmigration we’ve seen over the past few decades. These latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show that Illinois is now a state on the rise with a growing population,” said Gov. JB Pritzker.

While it is disappointing that these numbers were not reflected in the initial count, I have already spoken to members of our congressional delegation and will work tirelessly to ensure Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding. I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our state,” he continued.