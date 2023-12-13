SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a federal judge blocked a law signed by Gov. JB Pritzker earlier this year, targeting pro-life pregnancy crisis centers, Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday agreed not to enforce it.

Pritzker signed SB1909, the Deceptive Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers Act, which would have barred “so-called ‘crisis pregnancy centers’ from using misinformation, deceptive practices, or misrepresentation in order to interfere with access to abortion services or emergency contraception.”

The law was designed to prohibit pro-life groups from using “deceptive tactics” to divert women seeking an abortion to an alternative, by amending the Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act.

The Rockford Family Initiative, which has organized demonstrations outside of the Rockford Family Planning Center abortion clinic at 611 Auburn Street, announced it co-signed a lawsuit brought by the Thomas More Society “to protect pregnancy care centers and pro-life sidewalk counselors,” calling the new law “unconstitutional, unjust, harmful and dangerous.”

The National Institute of Family and Life Advocates (NIFLA), the Women’s Help Services, and the Pro-Life Action League were among the co-signers of the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston struck down the law, saying that it was “painfully and blatantly a violation of the First Amendment” and issued a permanent injunction against Raoul from enforcing the law.

“SB 1909 exempts abortion facilities and their speech, while exclusively regulating pro-life organizations and their speech, in flagrant violation of the First Amendment. This law is just one of a number of illegal new laws enacted across the country that restrict pro-life speech—we hope this permanent injunction, with full attorney’s fees, serves as a warning to other states that would seek to follow Illinois and try to silence pro-life viewpoints,” said Thomas Glessner, founder and president of NIFLA.