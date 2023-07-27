SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new program beginning September 1st aims to curb the frustration experienced at Illinois’ busiest DMVs.

The Skip-the-Line Program, introduced by Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, will alter a few DMV practices, all in order to improve customer service and eliminate the unpredictability of wait times.

Customers seeking ID card services and driving tests will be required to make in-person appointments to visit any of the 44 busiest DMVs, including the Rockford Central facility, Belvidere facility, DeKalb facility, and all Chicago and suburban locations.

Those visiting for other reasons do not need to schedule an appointment.

All Illinois DMVs will also change their days and hours of operation from Tuesday through Saturday to Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

16 DMVs, including Rockford Central, will be open an additional day, Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Extending hours at all DMVs and requiring appointments at our 44 highest-volume facilities is the most efficient way to get the services you need quickly and without the headache of unpredictable wait times” said Giannoulias in a press release.

A video with instructions on how to schedule an appointment can be found here.

