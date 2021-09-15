Illinois woman dies from COVID-19, family blames unvaccinated in obituary

Pastor Richard W. Wills, Sr. prays during the funeral services for Henry “Hank” Aaron, longtime Atlanta Braves player and Hall of Famer, on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – An Illinois family is using their loved one’s obituary to give unvaccinated people a message. The obituary is saying she lost her life because other people refuse to get the shot.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Candace Ayers, 66, lost her life to COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital on Sept. 3, over a month after she contracted the virus in July, according to The State Journal-Register.

Ayers’ husband, Terry, and her two adult children are reportedly left heavyhearted by her death, but they are angry at the people who refused to get vaccinated as well.

“She was preceded in death by more than 4,531,799 others infected with COVID-19. She was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life,” her obituary said.

“This whole thing is so preventable,” said Marc Ayers, Candace’s son, to the State Journal-Register. “People have politicized this and made it about politics. These are the people who have perpetuated the cycle of pain for our family and so many others.”

Ayers’ family believes she caught the virus during a trip to Mississippi in mid-July to visit a friend who’s husband had lost her life to the same virus. Though Mississippi had one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country over the summer, Ayers’ doctors and family believed she would be safe, seeing as she was fully vaccinated against the virus.

Ayers ended up hospitalized for over month, being on a ventilator for the last three weeks of her life. Due to extensive, irreversible lung damage from the virus, her family made the tough decision to remove her from the ventilator. Surrounded by family, she died only minutes later. Her family believes her rheumatoid arthritis put her at a higher risk of complications with COVID-19.

Marc Ayers hopes that his mother’s obituary will be a wake up call for the unvaccinated.

“Just wear a mask and get a shot,” Marc said. “Just buckle up for a little bit.”