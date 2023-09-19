DENTON COUNTY, Texas. (WTVO) — A Buffalo Grove woman found dead in a Texas hotel room late Monday night was murdered by her son, police allege.

Aaron Ezra Cole II, 23, was arrested and charged with murder after his mother, Nichelle Cole, was found dead.

According to The Dallas Morning News, police were called to a hotel about 20 miles outside of Fort Worth for a report of a woman screaming.

Police located the suspected hotel room and forced entry, finding both Aaron and Nichelle Cole inside.

Nichelle Cole was “unconscious and bleeding,” before lifesaving measures were attempted, according to police. She was pronounced dead shortly after.

Aaron Cole was arrested at the scene and booked into the Denton County Jail, where he is held without bail.