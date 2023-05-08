EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman was sentenced to 14 years behind bars after she was recorded giggling following a DUI crash, which killed a couple.

The accident happened back in April 2022, when Stephanie Melgoza, 24, fatally struck Paul Prowant, 55, and his girlfriend, 43-year-old Andrea Rosewicz, according to Fox.

Officer responded to the scene, finding Melgoza’s totaled red Dodge Dart with a severed leg “sticking out of the grill.” She said that she was ” “just getting her night started” when the accident happened.

An open bottle of vodka was found on her car’s floor.

Melgoza’s blood alcohol level register at .264, three times the legal limit. Police body camera video shows her giving no concern when she is told that she killed the couple. She can be seen smiling, singing and giggling.

“You’re on body camera being completely careless about killing two people tonight. You could care less. That’s sad and pathetic and horrible all at the same time,” East Peoria Police Officer Jeffrey Bieber told Melgoza.

Bieber can be seen acting frustrated after Melgoza told him that she had to go to class the next day.

“Did you understand what I told you, that you killed two people tonight,” Bieber said.

“Yes,” Melgoza replied. “I’m just wondering when I can go to school.”

The video shows her talking excitedly about an upcoming trip to Las Vegas for her birthday while waiting for a nurse to perform a DUI kit, saying that she planned to drink during the trip.

“You haven’t had enough of drinking already,” an officer asked.

“We’re talking about Vegas,” she laughingly replied. “There is no limit in Vegas, right?”

Melgoza added that she was excited to join the “DUI Club,” wanting to text her co-workers since they all had DUIs.

“You want me to be honest with you. You’re going to jail. You don’t have a bond. You killed two people tonight. I don’t think you understand that,” Bieber said.

She has plead guilty to two counts of Aggravated DUI and Aggravated Reckless Driving back in February. At her sentencing, she apologized for the incident.

“I’m so sorry for everything, and I will never, ever commit anything like that again,” Melgoza said. “I have not drank since that day. I do not plan on drinking ever again.”