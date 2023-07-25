LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman was injured with seven others on Saturday after their boat left the water and rammed into a house.

It happened around 11:55 p.m. at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

The vessel reportedly left the water and flipped, launching everyone out of the boat. Of the eight that were in the boat, six were seriously injured.

The two others received moderate injuries in the accident, including 23-year-old Roxy Soukup of Glen Ellyn, Illinois. The other passengers of the boat were from Mississippi, Michigan and California.