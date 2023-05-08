CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 61-year-old woman was killed on Sunday when she was hit by a vehicle driven by someone she was giving a driving lesson to.

It happened in the 5100 block of West Devon on Chicago’s Northwest side, according to WMAQ. The woman was teaching a man how to drive a minivan at the time.

According to police, the driver pressed the accelerator instead of the brake by accident. The woman was hit and dragged underneath the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the that hospital a short time later. The driver was cited for Operating a Vehicle Without a License.

A second person in the vehicle at the time of the crash fell out and suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the event remain ongoing.