HARWOOD HEIGHTS, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois man was arrested last week after a 61-year-old woman was killed during a carjacking, police said.

Reese E. Miller, 24 of Urbana, has been charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Vehicular Hijack, according to the Harwood Heights Police Department.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Natchez Avenue around 6:37 a.m. on August 30 to find the woman lying in the street. She was unresponsive due to her breathing being impeded by a zip-tie around her neck.

She was rushed to a local hospital on life support, but she was pronounced dead on September 3 after family decided to take her off of it, according to Fox News.

Witnesses told police that a white man wearing a black hoodie was seen on top of the victim after they heard “grunts.” The door of her Blue Toyota Scion was open, as well as the trunk.

The suspect then hopped in the driver’s seat and drove off southbound on Natchez.

The vehicle was reordered on a LPR camera in Crete a couple of hours. It was located by Crete Police and the suspect, identified as Miller, was taken into custody.

Further investigation revealed that a Ring camera about a block away from the scene had captured Miller walking in that direction. Police said that he strongly resembled the offender and match the description of the clothing worn.

Police recovered an apology note from the vehicle in which Miller said he was “deeply sorry for hurting anyone at the moment, it seemed to be the only choice. I didn’t want to hurt people. It was never something I ever thought possible until the realization of reality hit me.”

Police said that Miller later confessed to the crime.