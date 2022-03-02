CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police say Sherell Story, 28, reported a false kidnapping to send police after her husband.

According to ISP, Story called 911 on December 5th, 2021, and said a relative of hers was being kidnapped inside a white conversion van. Troopers spotted the van on Interstate 290 around 4:15 p.m., near South Austin Boulevard.

With officers in pursuit, the vehicle crashed, and the driver, Stephen Southern, 36, got out and ran into a nearby house.

When police were able to get Southern to surrender, he was charged with Aggravated Fleeing, Possession of Cannabis, and other traffic offenses.

No one else was in the van, police said. They later learned that Southern is Story’s husband.

She was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct.

ISP did not reveal a motive for Story’s false kidnapping report.