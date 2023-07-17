CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois woman will spend the next 11 years behind bars after her 3-year-old stepson lost his life to brain bleed.

Ashley Bottoms, 34, threw her stepson Hunter Drew into a half-wall back on October 20, according to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department as reported by the Belleville News-Democrat.

She had been trying to break up a fight between two kids when Drew’s head hit the ledge of the wall, leaving him with a brain bleed from the blunt force trauma, authorities believe.

Bottoms rand errands with Drew for over three hours after the incident. He was found dead in the car later that day.

An autopsy showed the Drew likely died within minutes of the incident. Bottoms had left him and other children in the car while she had an appointment at a local hospital. She had told investigators that the kids were asleep at the time.

Bottoms had pled guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter of a Family Member back in April. A charge of Endangering the Life of a Child Causing Death was dismissed at that time due to the “One-Act, One-Crime Doctrine.” A person can only be convicted of one crime for the same physical act under the doctrine.

She had been charged with this for not taking Drew to the hospital for the head injury.

Bottoms’ mother and aunt testified on Monday that she had taken good care of the children, saying that she did not get a lot of help in the household. However, Bottoms had been under investigation by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services for an incident that took place six days before Drew’s death.

The agency believed that Bottoms had neglected Drew because she could have prevented injuries that Drew had reportedly sustained while roughhousing and playing.

Drew had been placed into his father and stepmother’s care by child protective services back in August.

“Every night when you go to bed, Ashley, and every morning when you wake up, I want you to see him and think about how you could have changed his fate that day,” Drew’s paternal aunt Melissa Miller said to Bottoms during the hearing.”

Bottoms had been jailed since her arrest, so she will receive credit for 270 days. She can also appeal the conviction or challenge the sentence within 30 days.