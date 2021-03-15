Illinois won’t garnish funds from tax returns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — This year, some working families across Illinois will be getting a tax break from the state.

“We want to help as many people, here at the state level as well. That’s why we’re suspending garnishments for those eligible for the state earned income tax credit this tax year,” explained Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

The state won’t deduct fees for things like unpaid parking tickets and court judgements from income tax returns.

About 41,000 residents are affected. Families of four making less than $56,000 will qualify.

The temporary tax break is expected to put an extra $1.5 million back in residents’ pockets. The tax break is for this year only.

Outstanding fines will still have to be paid.