ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blame it on inflation or Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, gas prices have been rising.

The increase is putting a dent in the wallets of those who depend on their cars to make a living. Delivery drivers said that the climbing prices have their pros and cons. On one hand, people do not want to drive, meaning more deliveries. On the other hand, any added tips are going right back into the gas tank.

“I’m spending probably $25 to $30 a day at least on gas compared to $15 last year,” said Johny Ramsey, a delivery driver for Sam’s Pizza.

Ramsey said that climbing gas prices is making his job harder.

“A lot of the chain companies pay their drivers hourly and pay for gas and things like that for them so they don’t have to worry about that, but, you know, when you have a lot of the family-run businesses like Sam’s, it’s not the case for our drivers,” Ramsey said. “We are delivery base, like I get paid standard delivery fee for delivery and whatever the tip is. I don’t like anything an hour.”

Ramsey said that, on top of being a delivery driver at Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria, he also does Doordash as a side hustle.

“That’s how they make all their money, delivery fees tips,” said Jonathan Olson, manager at Sam’s. “With the gas prices being so high, people aren’t tipping as much either.”

Sam’s drivers are kept busy, according to Olson. Some have to fill up their tanks multiple times a day, but the climbing gas prices has more people ordering home delivery.

“It’s actually deliveries have gotten a little bit busier, because nobody wants to drive,” Olson said.

Ramsey said that he will try to cut costs while prices are high to get by, but he hopes the soaring gas prices will not stick around.

“Obviously I don’t drive anywhere after work, but I just don’t have as much spending money,” Ramsey said.

There are ways that residents can save on fuel costs. AAA has a long list of ideas on their website.