Impacted by Chemtool fire? Here are some available resources

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Hundreds of Rockton residents are still forced from their homes as flames still burn at the Chemtool plant on Prarie Hill Road.

A hotline has been set up at 815-972-7300 and RocktonChemFire@wchd.org for residents who are seeking relief information.

You can also contact the Red Cross 24/7 disaster hotline at (877)-597-0747.

Lubrizol, the company that owns the Chemtool, Inc. plant which exploded Monday in Rockton, says it will continue to pay and provide benefits to employees impacted by the fire.

“We are providing our full support to our local employees. Pay and benefits will continue for employees while we work through this event, and we are providing counseling support for all those who want or need it. We do expect a total loss of the site,” the company said in a statement.

Residents within one mile of the Chemtool site, at 1165 Prairie Hill Road, are still under an evacuation order.

Rockton Middle School, at 6121 Elevator Rd, has been set up as an evacuation site.

The county health department is asking residents within one mile of Chemtool to evacuate, and those within 2 miles to stay indoors and close windows and doors, and turn off air conditioners.

The fire continued to burn overnight. Officials have said that they anticipate it will burn for several days until the oil-based products manufactured at the plant burn off.