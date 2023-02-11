SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Improperly-paid unemployment benefits have left Illinois taxpayers on the hook to the tune of $28 billion.

Of the $888 billion paid during the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 21% was improper, according to the Inspector General in a testament in Washington on Wednesday. In total, that comes to $191 billion in wasted taxpayer dollars, according to CBS Chicago. A lot of that money has gone to scammers.

Illinois, who is reportedly hit or miss on reporting numbers to the federal government, has reported at least $26 million in regular unemployment fraud. That is in addition to $27 million in fraud for extra pandemic benefits.

The federal Office of Inspector General called out states, including Illinois, that have yet to provide information that is up-to-date and accurate.