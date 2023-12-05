ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of suicides across the country has hit a record high. Nearly 50,000 people in America died by suicide last year, according to the latest Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report. That’s a 2.6 percent increase from 2021.

Local advocates say the jump in suicides has been felt in the Stateline.

“We’ve definitely seen that there’s just an up tick in requests for like, you know, resources requests for counseling, referrals and things like that,” explained Xavier Whitford, executive director of the Tommy Corral Memorial Foundation.

Whitford lost her son to suicide in 2014. She started the foundation in his memory to provide resources for those struggling with different mental health issues.

“We’ve been getting more requests for like the 30 to 50-year-olds needing counseling, needing get connected to counseling or needing help financially to get that support as well,” Whiteford said.

While the CDC reports that the suicide rate for those under age 34 fell from 2021 to 2022, the rate for those over 35 increased. That doesn’t come as a shock to counselor Kevin Polky.

“That may very well be that time period when I’m supposed to be the perception that I’m supposed to be somewhere in life and and maybe I’m not,” said Polky, who founded his own counseling service, KP Counseling.

Whitford believes part of the reason could be a generational gap in acceptance of mental health resources.

“You know, we’ve seen that the younger generation is a lot more open to get help,” said Whitford. “There are a lot more open to talk about it, to learn about it, to reach out and get that help when they need it. But the older generation, there’s still that stigma.”

She says education is key to changing the pattern of rising rates.

“It’s not something that you have to be afraid of, but just acknowledge and recognize it and get the support and help that you need because you’re not the only one struggling.”