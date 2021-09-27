Indiana Dunes’ beaches shut down due to factory spill

CHESTERTON, In. (WTVO) – A spill from a factory in Northwest Indiana temporarily shut down all the beaches at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The park service said that an orange, rust-colored liquid discharged from the U.S. Steel Plant in Portage on Sunday evening. It spilled into the Burns Waterway toward Lake Michigan, about 30 miles east of Chicago.

All work at the factory has been stopped as a precaution. One of Indiana’s water treatment facilities in closed as well.

Indiana’s Environmental Management Agency is reportedly testing samples.