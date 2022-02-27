ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Sunday’s “Hug an Athlete 5K” was not resident’s only option for sweating to raise money.

The Rockford YMCA held its inaugural indoor triathlon. More than 40 athletes took part, with roughly a dozen volunteers. Athletes were split up into different heats, starting at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Competitors first jumped in the pool and swam for about 10 minutes. It was then off to the spin studio for 30 minutes on the bike. Finally, they moved upstairs to the cardio room for 20 quick minutes on the treadmill. All three distances were combined.

It was non-competitive, and there were no finisher awards. However, results are posted on the Y’s Facebook page and website. All of the money raised goes to the Y’s annual campaign.