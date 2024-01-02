ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Vaping indoors in public spaces has been effectively banned in Illinois thanks to a new law, effective January 1st, 2024.

Violators face up to a $250 fine.

“Illinoisans deserve to enjoy public spaces without being exposed unwillingly to secondhand vapor and other electronic cigarettes byproducts,” said Governor JB Pritzker upon the law’s signing in July. “Now, e-cigarettes and vapes will qualify under existing anti-smoking laws, reducing air pollution and making a more accessible, healthy Illinois.”

According to the governor’s office, electronic cigarettes contain nicotine and aerosolized components that can lead to lung damage over time, and says secondhand vapor can transmit the same effects to passersby.

However, e-cigarettes do not emit smoke, but rather a vapor that contains heavy metals, such as lead, nickel, and zinc, along with cancer-causing substances such as benzine and diacetyl, according to the American Lung Association.

The law, HB1540, adds e-cigarettes to the 2008 Smoke-Free Illinois Act and allows the same penalties for use of the products in indoor public places.

A first-time offender can be subject to a $100 fine, and $250 for every subsequent offense.