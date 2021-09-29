Industrial employers turning to Illinois’ community colleges for new recruits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new report finds that community colleges across Illinois are boosting local economies.

The Illinois Community College System’s study found community colleges accounted for a $3.5 billion impact statewide and more than 43,000 jobs.

Many employers in manufacturing jobs across the country are turning to community colleges to find new recruits.

“Community college graduates are in demand by business and industry across the state,” said Sarah Hartwick, with the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association.

The study shows the average graduate sees a 40% jump in pay in their first year out of school.