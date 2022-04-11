ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Ingersoll Machine Tools needs the public’s vote to advance in the Illinois Manufacturing Association’s “Makers Madness” competition.

Ingersoll has made it to the Sweet 16 round of the third annual event.

The product that got them there is the Orion Spacecraft capsule which will bring American astronauts to the moon.

Ingersoll, Lockheed Martin, and NASA are collaborating on the project, which is being manufactured in Rockford.

“We provide them with direct manufacturing services and machine tools, training their people, supporting America’s return to the moon, with the first person of color and the first woman that will be on the moon,” said Jeff Ahrstrom, Ingersoll’s president and CEO. “Ingersoll is going to be part of that history and we’re so incredibly proud about that.”

The Makers Madness Elite list is set to be released on Tuesday.