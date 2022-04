ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Ingersoll Tools has advanced to the “Elite 8” in Illinois Manufacturing Association’s Maker’s Madness competition.

The competition is on a quest to find the coolest thing made in Illinois.

Ingersoll is contributing systems to NASA’s Orion Space Capsule, along with Lockheed Martin.

The project will send the U.S. space program back to the moon.

Fruit by the Foot, made by General Mills in Belvidere, is also on the list.