Inmate dies at Rock County jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death at the jail this week.

The Sheriff’s Office says staff found a man hanging in his cell on Sunday, where he had been housed by himself.

Kendell R. Corpus, 37, had been taken into custody on Friday night for an Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) arrest after a hit-and-run crash.

Jail and medical staff provided basic life support measures immediately after he was found. Advanced life support measures were later provided by the Janesville Fire Department.

Medics were able to regain Corpus’ pulse and took him to Mercy Hospital in critical condition but died three days later, on Wednesday.

This in-custody death is currently being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and will be forwarded to the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities for review.