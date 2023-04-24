JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Authorities have not released the name of a 53-year-old inmate found hanged in his Rock County Jail cell last Tuesday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:13 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18th, an inmate called for help, advising that another inmate required attention.

Jailers found the inmate had hanged himself in a cell he occupied alone.

Paramedics were able to regain a pulse and the inmate was taken to the hospital, but died on Sunday, April 23rd, police said.

Police did say the man was a resident of Beloit and had been arrested on April 4th for a probation violation.

An autopsy will be conducted in Madison, police said. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Wisconsin Office of Detention Facilities will investigate the death, officials said.