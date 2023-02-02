JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A female inmate has died in custody at the Rock County Jail, officials said Thursday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a jailer noticed the woman laying on the floor of her cell during a nightly check at 1:15 a.m.

A supervisor, medical staff, and additional officers rushed to the cell to provide aid, but life-saving measures were unsuccessful, authorities said.

The body has been turned over to the Dane County Medical Examiner, and the death is under investigation by the Detective Bureau and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The identity of the inmate has not been publically released.