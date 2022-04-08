ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An inmate who died while in custody at the Winnebago County Jail this week is said to have experienced a seizure prior to his death.

According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, David Reimann was found unresponsive in his cell at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was taken to Swedish American Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m.

Video evidence led investigators to believe he had suffered a seizure.

Reimann had been charged with Escape and Driving Under the Influence.

The Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force is investigating the death.