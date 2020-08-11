Inmate dies in Whiteside County Jail; Illinois State Police investigating

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate in the Whiteside County Jail on Monday.

Accoriding to police, 50-year-old Michael Kinison, of Trenton, Kentucky, was found unresponsive in his cell at 7 p.m.

Whiteside County Deputies, along with the Morrison Fire Department, provided medical assistance before he was pronounced deceased, authorities say.

Kinison was being held in the jail on a felony charge of Arson since July.

Officials say an autopsy was conducted today and the investigation is ongoing.

