JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Rock County Jail on Friday.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, a correctional officer was conducting a routine security check around 8 a.m. this morning when he was asked to check on a man sleeping near the front of the housing unit.

The officer found the inmate unresponsive and called medical staff. Janesville Fire Department paramedics arrived but were unsuccessful in reviving the man.

A death investigation is being conducted by the Rock County Medical Examiner, Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

The inmate was not identified. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday in Madison.